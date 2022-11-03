Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. secretary of state votes early, tours election center

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams voted early in Louisville.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams voted early in Louisville.(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams took advantage of early in-person voting by casting his ballot on Thursday.

Adams was instrumental is creating the early voting period. It lasts three days, from Thursday until Saturday.

He experienced no line at the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall when he arrived, showing how quick the process is. Adams said this gives voters more than one day to cast their ballots.

Adams also showed confidence in the election process, and wanted to reassure voters that all votes will be counted fairly.

He also toured the Jefferson County Clerk’s Election Center.

Adams said the voting machines go through several tests, and are checked at the federal, state and local levels. He’s confident that there is no vote hacking in Kentucky.

“I want to reassure all Kentuckians that we do check the tech, we don’t have our votes counted by the internet. We’re very old fashioned. We do it the right way. I’m hopeful that every vote we get in this election that’s cast is a vote of confidence in our process,” he said.

