Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are trying to find a way to solve rampant juvenile crime in Louisville.

One of the issues they’re focusing on is a lack of beds in the juvenile justice system for serious offenders.

The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was closed in 2020 because of budget cuts. Now lawmakers are trying to get a facility like it back open.

“The City of Louisville is too big not to have a juvenile detention center, we’ve got to get this going,” said State Representative Kevin Bratcher. (R-Jefferson County)

He said his voters are pushing him to reopen a youth prison in Louisville. The current regional facility in Lyndon is overcrowded and back in August WAVE was on scene when kids were trying to escape and set fires.

“There’s crimes in Fern Creek, there’s crimes in Louisville, and all across the state there’s an increase in crimes and juveniles are a big part of it,” said Bratcher.

Bratcher said his constituents are most worried about car jackings. He said one resident in his district was attacked and no longer feels safe going out in public. He said not all kids need to be in a secure facility, but there are not enough secure beds right now to deal with serious juvenile delinquents.

“This is for juveniles that commit the worst crimes, we’re talking gunfire, we’re talking arson, we’re talking kidnapping, these are serious crimes and we have got to do something about it,” said Bratcher.

The Department of Juvenile Justice said it’s trying to reduce the population at the La Grange Road facility and deal with a severe staffing shortage.

