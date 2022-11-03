Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center

Juvenile Justice Center
Juvenile Justice Center(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are trying to find a way to solve rampant juvenile crime in Louisville.

One of the issues they’re focusing on is a lack of beds in the juvenile justice system for serious offenders.

The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was closed in 2020 because of budget cuts. Now lawmakers are trying to get a facility like it back open.

“The City of Louisville is too big not to have a juvenile detention center, we’ve got to get this going,” said State Representative Kevin Bratcher. (R-Jefferson County)

He said his voters are pushing him to reopen a youth prison in Louisville. The current regional facility in Lyndon is overcrowded and back in August WAVE was on scene when kids were trying to escape and set fires.

“There’s crimes in Fern Creek, there’s crimes in Louisville, and all across the state there’s an increase in crimes and juveniles are a big part of it,” said Bratcher.

Bratcher said his constituents are most worried about car jackings. He said one resident in his district was attacked and no longer feels safe going out in public. He said not all kids need to be in a secure facility, but there are not enough secure beds right now to deal with serious juvenile delinquents.

“This is for juveniles that commit the worst crimes, we’re talking gunfire, we’re talking arson, we’re talking kidnapping, these are serious crimes and we have got to do something about it,” said Bratcher.

The Department of Juvenile Justice said it’s trying to reduce the population at the La Grange Road facility and deal with a severe staffing shortage.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar

Latest News

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams voted early in Louisville.
Ky. secretary of state votes early, tours election center
IARP issues ruling on UofL men’s basketball investigation
The deadline to register in Kentucky and Indiana is Oct. 11.
No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky
TARC workers’ strike may cause transportation delays
TARC proposes new contract, reaches tentative agreement with union