LMPD: Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot at the location. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, Mitchell confirmed.

There are no suspects. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

