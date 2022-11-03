Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man sentenced for double murder of a 3-year-old, Brandon Waddles

Lawless originally faced additional counts of burglary and for possession of weapon. Those charges were dismissed.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Judge McKay Chauvin sentenced Kevon Lawless to serve two life sentences without parole for two counts of murder.

“To speak of it generically, it was completely unnecessary, avoidable, inexplicable act of killing of these two people,” said Judge McKay Chauvin. “This is a sadness I don’t think I have ever associated with. I must keep that separate for the decisions I make too.”

In late September, Lawless was found guilty of the murders of Brandon Waddles and his three-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph.

At time of the trial, the jury recommended two life sentences without parole. The mother of the slain Brandon Waddles expressed then Lawless serving two life sentences was not enough.

“Brandon and Trinity did not deserve to get shot down like a dog,” said Becky Waddles, mother and grandmother of victims. “The only thing taken in this robbery was two lives.”

The murders of Trinity Randolph and Brandon Waddles happened in August of 2020. During the trial, the medical examiner testified that Waddles was shot six times and three-year-old Trinity was twice including in the neck.

“He chose to murder both Trinity and Brandon,” said another family member. “He planned and executed these murders. He chose to murder an innocent three-year-old. He chose to be a murderer.”

Lawless’ actions changed many lives. Judge Chauvin addressed Lawless saying how he, jurors and family members were impacted by the murders.

“The wave of grief and sadness that washed over people as the officer ran with her body is something I will never forget,” said Judge Chauvin. “The jury doesn’t hate you but hates what you did. As they continue trying to process this, they said ‘What shared responsibility do we all have for creating a world that makes this possible, normal, or acceptable? Their sadness extends to you not just the victims, victims’ families but also to you. That you turned out to be this guy.’”

During the sentencing, the Waddles and Randolph families shared how difficult life has been without their loved ones.

“It is a good reminder that what we are dealing with down here are people’s lives,” said Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryane Conroy. “It is not just what happened on a particular day, but every day after that. It doesn’t bring her back and doesn’t change that sadness.”

Kevon Lawless will serve two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

