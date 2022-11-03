Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison

Dennis is being charged with armed robbery. A parole hold has also been put into place and he is being held without bond.(City of Madison Police Department)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday.

According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.

The subject allegedly entered the bank, show a note to the teller indicating the robbery and made threats of bodily harm if they did not cooperate.

After the subject received money from the credit union, he fled west on Ivy Tech Drive in a car.

Due to the excellent description from the witness, a suspect was developed within 20 minutes of the robbery.

Around 5:30p.m. the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned on County road 1525 west in Deputy, Indiana.

More information was discovered during the investigation and the suspect was identified as Tobie W. Dennis, 43, and that he may have associations with a person living on Blake Road.

Officers responded to the Blake Road address and located Dennis in the garage.

Tobie Dennis was taken into custody without incident.

During the search of the garage, officers found the money taken in the robbery.

Dennis is being charged with armed robbery. A parole hold has also been put into place and he is being held without bond.

