Man injured in South Louisville shooting; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in South Louisville on Wednesday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of South 2nd St. on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

A man was found at the location who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital where police said he is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD continues its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

