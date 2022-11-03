Contact Troubleshooters
Mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf casts ballot for early voting

(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Mayor and Republican candidate for Mayor of Louisville, Bill Dieruf casted his vote early on Thursday at the Jeffersonian. His wife joined him at the voting center.

Bill Dieruf shared more about his passion for the city and how he knows how great Louisville can be.

”I think that the key thing that voters are looking at is who can move the city to the right decision to the future and who can do that now without a learning curve,” Dieruf said. “They see me as a proven leader, and as a proven leader they say ‘We gotta do that now.” Louisville is something coming out of a pandemic, coming out of civil unrest, and coming out of an increase in inflation. So, an accountant downtown would be very helpful. But a person that is passionate about, anywhere from our seniors to our youngest people is somebody that they want downtown.”

Dieruf also expressed how he is anxious to get downtown and hopes the next Jeffersontown Mayor continues building the city up.

Bill Dieruf is running against Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg.

There is no word on when Craig Greenberg will cast his ballot.

