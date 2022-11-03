Contact Troubleshooters
MSD donates 400 million-year-old fossils found constructing tunnels

The fossils are parts of sedimentary rocks formed around 400 million years ago and were found as MSD was constructing its tunnel for wastewater and storm storage.(Louisville MSD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville MSD has unearthed hundreds of millions of years of history during a construction project, and has donated the findings to the Kentucky Geological Survey.

The fossils are parts of sedimentary rocks formed around 400 million years ago and were found as MSD was constructing its tunnel for wastewater and storm storage.

On Thursday, the two tons worth of samples were donated to the Kentucky Geological Survey’s Core Library.

According to MSD and the Kentucky Geological Survey, the fossils found within the core samples were similar to samples found at fossil beds in the Falls of the Ohio State Park.

“One key finding during sampling was notable amounts of Waldron Shale, a type of rock native to Indiana which easily fragments,” states project geologist W. Todd Tharpe, Senior Engineering Geologist with Black & Veatch said in a release. “This discovery determined the tunnel would have to be dug 20-feet deeper than originally planned.”

“The core samples we’re accepting today will improve our knowledge of sedimentary rocks deposited during the Silurian and Devonian periods about 400 million years ago, and which are literally the foundation of Louisville,” Dr. William C. Haneberg, Director of the Kentucky Geological Survey said.

The samples will go on to be used for geological study and educational purposes.

