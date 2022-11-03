Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky

The deadline to register in Kentucky and Indiana is Oct. 11.
The deadline to register in Kentucky and Indiana is Oct. 11.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away.

The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins.

No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from Thursday to Saturday from 8 a.m. and are open until 6 p.m.

The list of locations below:

The Jeffersonian at 10617 Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown

  • Kentucky Center for African American Heritage at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville.
  • Sun Valley Community Center at 6505 Bethany Lane in Louisville
  • Mary Queen of Peace at 4017 Dixie Highway in Louisville
  • Marriott East at 1903 Embassy Square Boulevard in Louisville.
  • Kentucky Exposition Center, East Hall A & B, at 936 Phillips Lane in Louisville
  • Old Forester’s Paristown Hall at 724 Brent Street in Louisville

Early voting in Indiana has been happening since Oct. 12. It runs until the day before Election Day, except for Sunday.

Stay with WAVE News for what you need to know about candiates by clicking or tapping here.

Consider these voting information resources below:

Jefferson County Clerk’s Office: In-person Excused Absentee Voting

Jefferson County Clerk’s Office: Sample Ballots

Indiana Disability Rights: ‘How to vote early in Indiana’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Absentee Voting’

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights’

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Chelsea Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264

Latest News

Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 9
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 9
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides
Republican Bill Dieruf (left) and Democrat Craig Greenberg are the major party candidates for...
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with...
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about city homicides