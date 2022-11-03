No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away.

The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins.

No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from Thursday to Saturday from 8 a.m. and are open until 6 p.m.

The list of locations below:

The Jeffersonian at 10617 Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in Louisville.

Sun Valley Community Center at 6505 Bethany Lane in Louisville

Mary Queen of Peace at 4017 Dixie Highway in Louisville

Marriott East at 1903 Embassy Square Boulevard in Louisville.

Kentucky Exposition Center, East Hall A & B, at 936 Phillips Lane in Louisville

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall at 724 Brent Street in Louisville

Early voting in Indiana has been happening since Oct. 12. It runs until the day before Election Day, except for Sunday.

