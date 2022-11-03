Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Healthcare announces features, services, chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital

(Norton Healthcare)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a community update meeting Thursday Norton Healthcare showed the results for a community survey where people shared their ideas about features and services that will be available in the new Norton West Louisville Hospital.

According to the release, feedback from the public is being added into the plans for the hospital.

Those ideas include landscaped rooftops, a centralized area for patient check-in, a retail pharmacy and a community room.

The community listed the importance of access to women’s health services, mental health services, cardiology, orthopedics and primary care for adults and children.

The new hospital will also have a 24-hour emergency department, impatient care, operating rooms and imaging technology.

The new Norton West Louisville Hospital is being built at 28th Street and Broadway. The doors will open in 2024.

“The survey helped us capture the needs of residents to ensure the hospital is reflective of what they want. Conversations and discussions that developed as a result of the survey have been extremely valuable and insightful,” President and CEO Russell F. Cox said. “I am happy to say that what we heard from the community is reflected in our plans. From the services that will be offered, to the design of the property, the public’s input will be seen throughout this facility. We set out to build the hospital in partnership with both the community and Goodwill Industries, and we are doing just that. We appreciate those who spoke with us and completed the survey, and we want to assure them that we listened and are acting on their suggestions.”

In addition to releasing the results of the community survey, Cox introduced Corenza Townsend as the chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital.

