Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Paraglider spots woman trapped on top of sinking car, leading to her rescue

A paraglider out for a flight in South Florida spotted a woman clinging to her submerged vehicle in a canal, and came to her rescue. (SOURCE: Cristiano Piquet)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A paraglider who went out for his usual Sunday flight in South Florida is now considered a hero for his actions.

While in the air, Cristiano Piquet saw a woman clinging to her submerged vehicle in a canal.

Piquet was recording his flight near Homestead, which is a suburb of Miami, when he saw the woman “holding on for his life.”

Piquet shared the video, which shows the woman screaming for help in the water as she holds onto her car.

The paraglider quickly landed nearby, on the other side of the canal.

“Need help?” he shouts as he runs toward her.

“Oh my God,” the woman said. “I fell with my car in here.”

Piquet then sought help from a resident nearby, who can be seen using ropes to pull the woman to safety.

The woman hugs the good Samaritan after her rescue.

Piquet shared another clip showing first responders on the scene.

“Mission accomplished,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar

Latest News

A total lunar eclipse is expected sometime next week.
Timetable for Nov. 8 lunar eclipse
FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention on June 6, 2019, in...
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russian prison
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
Hokey Weather Facts 11/3/22