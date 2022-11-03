Contact Troubleshooters
Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker votes early
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early voting for the mid-term elections opened Thursday in the Commonwealth and several key figures went out to the polls to cast their vote.

Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker was at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Thursday to cast his vote.

Booker invited his supporters across Kentucky to join him and shared the surreal and humbling feeling he’s had to make it to this point.

”My message to everyone that’s voting is I’m doing this because I love you,” Booker said. “I care about you. I’m tired of things being the way they are. We can change it together for this city, for this Commonwealth, but we have to stand up. We have to use our voices. We don’t have to give into the hate or the negative attacks or the cynicism. Kentucky deserves better, so let’s go to Washington and get it together.”

If Charles Booker wins against Senator Rand Paul he will be the first African American to represent Kentucky in the Senate.

There is no word on when Senator Rand Paul will cast his vote at this time.

