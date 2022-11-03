TARC proposes new contract, reaches tentative agreement with union

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC announced on Wednesday night it has reached a tentative agreement with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447 on several contract areas and has proposed a new two-year contract for workers.

The new contract proposed to workers include an economic package worth nearly $10 million over two years, giving Union employees a 6% hourly wage in the first year and a 4% wage in the second year.

While TARC said multiple contract sections reached tentative agreements, the wage increases brought continued discussion, according to a release.

Workers voted in favor of strike authorization in October, stating their frustration with management’s disrespectful treatment and refusal to negotiate wage increases.

TARC said it would explore long-term funding to ensure a strong workforce and expanded service, including introducing a ballot referendum for the community to decide on options.

ATU leaders said they needed to consider the proposal before responding.

The parties are said to return to the bargaining table on Nov. 17 unless the proposal is agreed upon earlier.

