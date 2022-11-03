Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

TARC proposes new contract, reaches tentative agreement with union

TARC workers’ strike may cause transportation delays
TARC workers’ strike may cause transportation delays(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC announced on Wednesday night it has reached a tentative agreement with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447 on several contract areas and has proposed a new two-year contract for workers.

The new contract proposed to workers include an economic package worth nearly $10 million over two years, giving Union employees a 6% hourly wage in the first year and a 4% wage in the second year.

While TARC said multiple contract sections reached tentative agreements, the wage increases brought continued discussion, according to a release.

Workers voted in favor of strike authorization in October, stating their frustration with management’s disrespectful treatment and refusal to negotiate wage increases.

TARC said it would explore long-term funding to ensure a strong workforce and expanded service, including introducing a ballot referendum for the community to decide on options.

ATU leaders said they needed to consider the proposal before responding.

The parties are said to return to the bargaining table on Nov. 17 unless the proposal is agreed upon earlier.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Chelsea Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street on Wednesday night.
LMPD: Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
Bus driver can be seen yelling at kids on the bus.
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned...
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
Police lights generic.
Man injured in South Louisville shooting; police investigating