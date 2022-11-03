Traffic delayed on I-264 West following crash involving LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on I-264 West near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an Louisville Metro police vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

According to TRIMARC, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the Crittenden Drive exit of the Watterson Expressway on Thursday.

Early investigation revealed an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was in the emergency lane when it was rear ended by an inattentive driver, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The officer was taken to Audobon Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to University Hospital and is also expected to survive.

Investigation is ongoing by LMPD at this time.

Traffic on I-264 West has been reopened for drivers, although Smiley said delays are expected.

