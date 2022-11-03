UofL students excited for men’s basketball team’s future following IARP ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students of the University of Louisville campus were also reacting to the news today and seem excited about the team’s future.

For the first time in five years, optimism is looming over UofL’s campus as fans feel they can finally leave the past behind them and focus on a winning future.

Being a UofL men’s basketball fan has not been easy the past five years, as students felt the ramifications of these allegations.

”I think it has had a big impact, I think recruiting has been as good as it should be,” UofL sophomore Drew Richardson said. “And I know that what they did come down with today didn’t seem like that big of a punishment, but the last five years has kind of been torturous being a Louisville fan for sure.”

While most feel relief, some students do say accountability is needed.

”I definitely think there should be consequences for things like that,” UofL freshman Ellie Maurer said.

Now that the dark clouds have cleared, fans said they’re ready to rally behind their team.

”I think it’ll be good for us and will give us a little momentum and morale, so it’s not holding us back and with no clouds,” UofL student Skylar Elliot. “It will be good for us.”

The team is now eligible for the post-season, which fans think will bode well for the future of the program.

“In the future they probably won’t make mistakes like this again, so I mean, if people are willing to put that in the past then, that should help with recruitment,” Maurer said.

The students also believe this will make life easier for head coach Kenny Payne.

”I think Coach Payne can do some good things, and hopefully recruiting can get a little bit better and we can finally move past all of this,” Richardson said.

For sophomores like Richardson, he believes the return to glory could come quicker than you think.

”I say my senior year we could do it,” Richardson said wishfully. “For sure.”

These students on campus say they’re excited to see the KFC Yum! Center full to capacity and rocking once again.

