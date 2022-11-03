Contact Troubleshooters
VIDEO: Delta flight forced to make emergency landing after smoke fills cabin

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin. (Source: Mason Weiner/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing earlier this week due to engine issues.

Delta Flight 2846 was on its way to Los Angeles from Atlanta when an engine reportedly went out, and smoke started to fill the cabin.

Passenger Mason Weiner shared a video on social media of what he called a “scary moment.”

According to Weiner, the smoke in the plane’s cabin was from burnt oil after it lost one of its engines.

The Delta passenger wrote that the crew was “amazing” in handling the situation, and “everything went smooth” with an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

