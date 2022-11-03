Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LIVE NOW: IARP head discusses ruling on UofL men's basketball

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program will not receive a postseason ban, but will pay a fine and lose some recruiting days.

That was the ruling issued by the NCAA Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

The IARP ruling states that two former UofL assistant coaches - Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair - each received a two-year show cause order.

The ruling did not issued punishments for former Cardinal head coaches Rick Pitino or Chris Mack. The program was fined $5,000 and received a two week ban on communication with recruits during the 2022-23 school year.

UofL will lose seven recruiting days and be placed on probation for two years.

The IARp will talk about the ruling during an 11 a.m. news briefing. You can watch the briefing on this page or on WAVE News Midday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Chelsea Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264

Latest News

Wrestling practice
Eastern High School Brings Back Wrestling After 20 Year Hiatus
Cards hold first media day under head coach Kenny Payne
UofL Men’s Basketball announces theme games for 2022-23 season
Alex Hamilton, who is listed as Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges
Schools cannot appeal a ruling from NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday