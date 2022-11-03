LIVE NOW: IARP head discusses ruling on UofL men's basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program will not receive a postseason ban, but will pay a fine and lose some recruiting days.

That was the ruling issued by the NCAA Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

The IARP ruling states that two former UofL assistant coaches - Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair - each received a two-year show cause order.

The ruling did not issued punishments for former Cardinal head coaches Rick Pitino or Chris Mack. The program was fined $5,000 and received a two week ban on communication with recruits during the 2022-23 school year.

UofL will lose seven recruiting days and be placed on probation for two years.

The IARp will talk about the ruling during an 11 a.m. news briefing. You can watch the briefing on this page or on WAVE News Midday at 11 a.m.

