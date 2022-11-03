Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Watch live: NCAA, IARP decision on UofL men’s basketball violations could come Thursday

Rick Pitino was fired following the FBI investigation into bribery and corruption in college...
Rick Pitino was fired following the FBI investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball in 2017.(John P. Wise)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We could find out today how the NCAA will punish the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball program for an alleged pay for play scandal.

This whole thing has been going on since 2017. It turns out that the NCAA wants to get cases like this wrapped up faster, so this is one of the last under the current process.

This UofL case is one of only a handful left that are being investigated by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. That committee was created in 2019 to deal with things like this.

It didn’t exactly work like they planned though. The NCAA voted to get rid of it earlier this year because there were more cases than they expected which led to a “significant backlog.”

The new changes take effect next year with the intention of making this whole process more transparent and faster.

But that doesn’t do anything for UofL now. A possible postseason ban and scholarship reductions are on the table.

Watch the news conference and coverage here in this story and on WAVE News at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot...
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
Daniel Scott (left) and William McCane (right) are facing multiple burglary and theft charges...
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Chelsea Moore, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death or serious...
Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run at Poplar Level Road and I-264

Latest News

The deadline to register in Kentucky and Indiana is Oct. 11.
No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky
TARC workers’ strike may cause transportation delays
TARC proposes new contract, reaches tentative agreement with union
Officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street on Wednesday night.
LMPD: Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
Bus driver can be seen yelling at kids on the bus.
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus