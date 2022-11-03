Watch live: NCAA, IARP decision on UofL men’s basketball violations could come Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We could find out today how the NCAA will punish the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball program for an alleged pay for play scandal.

This whole thing has been going on since 2017. It turns out that the NCAA wants to get cases like this wrapped up faster, so this is one of the last under the current process.

This UofL case is one of only a handful left that are being investigated by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. That committee was created in 2019 to deal with things like this.

It didn’t exactly work like they planned though. The NCAA voted to get rid of it earlier this year because there were more cases than they expected which led to a “significant backlog.”

The new changes take effect next year with the intention of making this whole process more transparent and faster.

But that doesn’t do anything for UofL now. A possible postseason ban and scholarship reductions are on the table.

