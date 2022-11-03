The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s newest incubator, The Well, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting.

The Well is a nonprofit co-working space designed for Louisville’s black and minority entrepreneurs.

Owner Kena Samuels Smith said she was in a lot of entrepreneurs footsteps when she started her accounting and consulting firm called SKS. Her company now has four tax offices and providers in 37 states. Samuels Smith said she didn’t reach success without struggle, which is why she was inspired to pour into the Well.

”I’m very transparent to say I’ve gotten the loans you’ve gotten,” Smith said. “I’ve done the grants that you had to prepare.”

The Well’s goal is to help entrepreneurs grow by offering mentorship, workshops on accounting, marketing and technology.

”When I think about the conversations I have in my life about well, how many contracts did Metro Council give for x,y, and z; and that number is not always something we can be proud of,” David James, Metro Council President said.

James said the problem is there aren’t a lot of black businesses to give to.

Mayor Fischer said 24 percent of Louisville is African American, but 3 percent of all businesses are owned by African Americans

”Abysmally low, right. It should be be 20 percent, 30 percent, it’s not. That’s why it’s so important we have programs like this,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Their first cohort of 12 entrepreneurs started this past summer. One of them is Karla Jarvis.

She started her own medical practice in 2016, with the belief everyone deserves health care.

”I didn’t know the difference between the different capitalisms and venture capitalisms, and how to get funds, angel investors,” Jarvis said.

”What Kena and her team has done is helping me to bring it to the east end, to the west end, to the south end,” Jarvis said.

