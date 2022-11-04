2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County.

Multiple units responded to the scene and found a gray 2009 Chevrolet Aveo crashed head-on with a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

ISP said the crash happened in the westbound passing lane, which is the center lane of a three-lane roadway.

The driver of the Aveo, 37-year-old Ryan Fisher of Salem, Indiana, and the passenger, 37-year-old Rebecca Jean Simmons, also of Salem, were both killed in the crash.

The driver of the Silverado was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Through early investigation, troopers believed that the Chevrolet Aveo was headed east and attempted to pass other eastbound vehicles when it collided with the pickup truck that was headed west.

This is an ongoing investigation.

