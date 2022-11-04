2 Louisville men found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal jury convicted two Louisville men on Friday of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving several grams of fentanyl and heroin.

Between Dec. 7, 2017, and July 15, 2020, court documents said Frank Trammell, Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Raheem, II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the Louisville area.

Through the execution of several search warrants, law enforcement seized over 240 grams of fentanyl, $284,000 in cash, assorted ammunition and 11 firearms, including an assault rifle and stolen handgun.

A federal jury convicted both men on Friday of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, multiple counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and several federal firearms crimes.

Trammell was also convicted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and two counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Raheem was also convicted of one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The two are scheduled to be sentenced before a U.S. District Court Judge on Feb. 28, 2023.

Trammell could face a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison with no parole. Raheem faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison with no parole.

