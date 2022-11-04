Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 Louisville men found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl

(LEFT) Frank Trammell Jr. (RIGHT) Khalid Ashanti Raheem II
(LEFT) Frank Trammell Jr. (RIGHT) Khalid Ashanti Raheem II(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal jury convicted two Louisville men on Friday of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving several grams of fentanyl and heroin.

Between Dec. 7, 2017, and July 15, 2020, court documents said Frank Trammell, Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Raheem, II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the Louisville area.

Through the execution of several search warrants, law enforcement seized over 240 grams of fentanyl, $284,000 in cash, assorted ammunition and 11 firearms, including an assault rifle and stolen handgun.

A federal jury convicted both men on Friday of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, multiple counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and several federal firearms crimes.

Trammell was also convicted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and two counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Raheem was also convicted of one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The two are scheduled to be sentenced before a U.S. District Court Judge on Feb. 28, 2023.

Trammell could face a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison with no parole. Raheem faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison with no parole.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
Bus driver can be seen yelling at kids on the bus.
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
The fire was reported on I-71 north at MM 9 near KY 841
All lanes blocked on I-71 north after bus catches fire
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar

Latest News

Light up Louisville back for its 42nd year
Louisville Metro police investigate the Nov. 1, 2022 accident scene that resulted in the death...
Bicyclist struck on Preston Highway dies
Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD...
Federal grand jury indicts Louisville man on carjacking, robbery charges
From left: Mike Parrino (R), Chris Thieneman (I), Councilwoman Paula McCraney (D)
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7