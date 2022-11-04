Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bicyclist struck on Preston Highway dies

Louisville Metro police investigate the Nov. 1, 2022 accident scene that resulted in the death...
Louisville Metro police investigate the Nov. 1, 2022 accident scene that resulted in the death of Christopher W. Ward, 43, of Louisville.(Source: Marc Wilson, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Okolona has been released.

Christopher W. Ward, 43, of Louisville, died November 3 at UofL Hospital from his injuries.

Ward was injured around 8:15 p.m. November 1 in the 8000 block of Preston Highway by a vehicle heading northbound which left the scene.

Louisville Metro police say the driver of that vehicle was Isaiah Terry, 19. Terry is charged with assault, driving under the influence, along with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid.

LMPD said Terry parked in a nearby street after the accident and called his father. The two men returned to the crash scene just before 10 p.m.

Terry entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment on November 2. His bond was set at $25,000 cash. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on November 10.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
Bus driver can be seen yelling at kids on the bus.
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar
Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023

Latest News

Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD...
Federal grand jury indicts Louisville man on carjacking, robbery charges
From left: Mike Parrino (R), Chris Thieneman (I), Councilwoman Paula McCraney (D)
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7
The fire was reported on I-71 north at MM 9 near KY 841
All lanes blocked on I-71 north after bus catches fire
A pedestrian was hit in near Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in Louisville