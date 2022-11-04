Bicyclist struck on Preston Highway dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Okolona has been released.

Christopher W. Ward, 43, of Louisville, died November 3 at UofL Hospital from his injuries.

Ward was injured around 8:15 p.m. November 1 in the 8000 block of Preston Highway by a vehicle heading northbound which left the scene.

Louisville Metro police say the driver of that vehicle was Isaiah Terry, 19. Terry is charged with assault, driving under the influence, along with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid.

LMPD said Terry parked in a nearby street after the accident and called his father. The two men returned to the crash scene just before 10 p.m.

Terry entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment on November 2. His bond was set at $25,000 cash. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on November 10.

