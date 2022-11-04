Contact Troubleshooters
Crash involving school bus, FedEx truck causing backups on Watterson Expressway eastbound

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving a school bus and FedEx truck on Friday around 8 a.m. has caused backups on the Watterson Expressway eastbound near the Breckenridge Lane exit.

Both vehicles are now on the far left side emergency lane.

No students were on the school bus, but there was one injury confirmed by MetroSafe.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

