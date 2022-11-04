Contact Troubleshooters
Drone aids first responders in safe recovery of missing person

A view from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office drone of the area that was being search for a...
A view from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office drone of the area that was being search for a missing person on November 4, 2022.(Source: Bullitt County Sheriffs Office)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four days after receiving a drone, the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office has used the aerial platform to located a missing person.

BCSO received the drone on November 1. This morning, deputies were called to help in the search for the missing person lost in a large wooded area. Using the drone, Detective Sergeant Chris Hill was able to locate the person after searching for just 15 minutes.

“The drone allowed us to search an area in minutes that would have taken hours on foot,” Hill said.

Family members had been searching for the person for hours on foot, but the drone was able to identify a hot spot on the ground that appeared to be a person. First responders were able to walk to the spot and locate the missing person.

