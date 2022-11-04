Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Federal grand jury indicts Louisville man on carjacking, robbery charges

Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD...
Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD vehicles.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was indicted on carjacking and robbery charges on Friday after he was accused of stealing Louisville Metro police vehicles in Jan.

Louisville Metro police said a coordinated investigation involving personnel from different department units led to the arrest of 31-year-old Robert Christian Dumonte after he was wanted in connection to thefts of LMPD vehicles.

He was taken into custody after a foot chase in the Camp Taylor neighborhood and was charged with one count each of robbery, fleeing or evading police and impersonating a police officer.

In addition, he was also charged with four counts of receiving stolen property over $10,000.

LMPD said when Dumonte was arrested, he was in possession of two guns, two LMPD tasers and was wearing LMPD body armor.

Detectives recovered LMPD equipment, uniforms, weapons and munitions, along with three stolen vehicles from other cases.

A federal grand jury in Louisville returned an indictment, charging Dumonte with carjacking and a business robbery.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
Bus driver can be seen yelling at kids on the bus.
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar
Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023

Latest News

Louisville Metro police investigate the Nov. 1, 2022 accident scene that resulted in the death...
Bicyclist struck on Preston Highway dies
From left: Mike Parrino (R), Chris Thieneman (I), Councilwoman Paula McCraney (D)
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7
The fire was reported on I-71 north at MM 9 near KY 841
All lanes blocked on I-71 north after bus catches fire
A pedestrian was hit in near Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in Louisville