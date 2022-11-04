Federal grand jury indicts Louisville man on carjacking, robbery charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was indicted on carjacking and robbery charges on Friday after he was accused of stealing Louisville Metro police vehicles in Jan.

Louisville Metro police said a coordinated investigation involving personnel from different department units led to the arrest of 31-year-old Robert Christian Dumonte after he was wanted in connection to thefts of LMPD vehicles.

He was taken into custody after a foot chase in the Camp Taylor neighborhood and was charged with one count each of robbery, fleeing or evading police and impersonating a police officer.

In addition, he was also charged with four counts of receiving stolen property over $10,000.

LMPD said when Dumonte was arrested, he was in possession of two guns, two LMPD tasers and was wearing LMPD body armor.

Detectives recovered LMPD equipment, uniforms, weapons and munitions, along with three stolen vehicles from other cases.

A federal grand jury in Louisville returned an indictment, charging Dumonte with carjacking and a business robbery.

