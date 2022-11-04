Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain and wind taper off, sunny and pleasant Sunday

Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY - Unitl 8pm
  • Increasing sunshine and warm temperatures Sunday
  • Warm-up continues through at least mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wind and rain will gradually wind down through tonight.

A few areas of light rain and patchy drizzle will be possible, with dry conditions expected by daybreak Sunday morning.

The second half of the weekend will fair much better than the first. Clouds will quickly decrease and clear out by early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm and pleasant, climbing into the 60s and 70s.

Clear and cooler Sunday night as lows dip down into the 40s and 50s. Clouds will increase through the predawn hours of Monday morning, where a few very brief and light showers are possible.

Monday features mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A weak boundary with drift to our south, which could bring a few light showers for isolated areas.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

