FORECAST: Sunny with near-record warmth; Wet, windy Saturday ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Near-record highs this afternoon

Strong wind gusts Friday night into Saturday; gusts near 40 MPH possible

WIND ADVISORY for Jackson and Jennings counties from 8 AM to 8 PM Saturday

Rounds of rain expected on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features sunny skies and breezy conditions; wind gusts near 25 MPH are possible this afternoon. The sunshine and southerly winds will push highs to near 80°. Louisville’s record high is 80° set back in 2003. After a partly cloudy evening, skies become cloudy overnight ahead of our next system. Lows only fall into the low 60s. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH remain possible overnight.

Tomorrow will be a wet and windy day. A slow-moving front brings rain into the forecast mid-morning; these showers look to last into the early evening hours. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. The clouds and rain limit highs to the 60s for most. Showers push to the east shortly after sunset, however, some areas of drizzle may linger.

Clouds clear early Sunday morning. Lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s behind the front.

