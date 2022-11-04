FORECAST: Warm week ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chance return by Friday

Above-average highs this week

Frigid air takes over by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few rain showers remain possible along and south of the Parkways this morning as a front sits nearby. Otherwise, today features a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as we slide into the 40s for low temperatures.

Election Day will be a sunny day with above-average highs. Highs return to the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night.

Lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning.

