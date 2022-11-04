FORECAST: Warm end to the work week, wet and and windy Saturday ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Today’s high temperatures could reach the 80° mark, which could tie a few temperature records

Strong wind gusts are likely to begin tonight and last through Saturday

WIND ADVISORY for Jackson and Jennings counties from 8 AM to 8 PM Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll end the work week on a warm and windy note! Highs will soar into the 70s and 80s with gusts up to 25 mph.

The sunshine and southerly winds will push highs to near 80°. Louisville’s record high is 80° set back in 2003.

Clouds continue to build into the region tonight, turning skies cloudy. Lows only fall into the low 60s.

Wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph remain possible overnight. Tomorrow will be a wet and windy day. A slow-moving front brings rain into the forecast mid-morning; these showers look to last into the early evening hours.

Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. The clouds and rain limit highs to the 60s for most. Showers push to the east shortly after sunset, however, some areas of drizzle may linger.

Clouds clear early Sunday morning. Lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s behind the front.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.