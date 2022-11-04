Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Wet and windy start to the weekend

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, November 05, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY from 8am-8pm
  • Wind gusts as high as 45 mph possible through today
  • Scattered showers and downpours continue today, drier and much nicer Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wet and windy weather is on the way for our Saturday as a cold front pushes through the region.

This will bring scattered showers along with gusty winds, with speeds up to 45 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is in place from 8am - 8pm.

The wind and rain will gradually wind down through tonight.

A few areas of light rain and patchy drizzle will be possible, with dry conditions expected by daybreak Sunday morning.

Clouds continue to decrease Sunday morning, granting us sunny skies by the afternoon.

Highs top out in the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday night as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

