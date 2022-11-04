Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Wind and rain on Saturday, pleasant by Sunday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Jessica Dobson with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and wind gusts up to 45 mph on Saturday
  • Much quieter and drier on Sunday
  • Dry for Election Day, but rain chances increase by Veterans Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover will increase throughout the overnight ahead of our next system that will arrive early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be mild, with lows only falling into the 60s for most. Winds will also be whipping around, with speeds up to 30 mph.

Wet and windy weather arrives Saturday as a front moves into the region. Scattered showers are will begin by late morning and last through the evening hours of Saturday.

Gusty winds will be howling, with speeds up to 40 mph at times. Showers wind down gradually after sunset Saturday night, with some areas of patchy drizzle possible.

Skies will begin to clear gradually near sunrise Sunday morning. Clouds continue to decrease Sunday morning, granting us sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs top out in the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

We’ll stay dry and pleasant early next week with highs in the 70s. This is good news for Election Day on Tuesday.

By late next week our next system will approach with an increase in rain chances by Veterans Day.

We look to be much cooler by next weekend behind that rain chance!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, November 4, 2022

