Group addresses legislators on restorning voting rights of felons

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A group in Kentucky is trying to help restore the voters rights for convicted felons.

Representatives from Secure Democracy USA advocated for the restoration of the Voter Rights of Convicted Felons. They testified before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee of Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort.

Kentucky is currently one of the seven states that do not automatically restore voting rights after an individual completes their sentence.

“Society needs an effective justice system that holds people accountable and protect all of us from harm,” said Jason Holly, Catholic Conference of Kentucky. “However, once the condition set by that system have been met. the interest of society is best met by the person who committed the criminal act once again accepting and fulfilling the responsible to the community. That includes, working, paying taxes, meeting their family obligations and participating in political life of that community.”

Some of the concerns brought up were if it was a felon who continue to reoffend would they be restored after each sentence? That was disputed by one of the members in favor saying Florida citizens convicted of a crime after their voting rights were restored were three times less likely to reoffend.

