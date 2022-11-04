Health officials give advice on adjusting from Daylight Saving Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the switchover from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time over the weekend, health official are providing tips on how to adjust sleep schedules.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, clocks should go back one hour to transition to Standard Time.

Dr. Courtney Minor with UofL Health recommends to prepare ahead of when the clocks go back. Parents should also gradually push their children’s bedtimes back ahead of the switchover.

Minor said the use of a light box that you can tap when you wake up can provide some light to help get people out of bed.

“So as long as you’re exposing yourself to that light, open up those windows, even go outside if weather permits,” Minor said. “In the morning, that’s one of the best things you can do to help that adjustment along.”

People who are having persistent trouble sleeping or adjusting should make an appointment with their doctor.

