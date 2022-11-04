Contact Troubleshooters
Hometown Heroes announces 6 new honoree banners for 2023

Hometown Heroes banners highlight Louisville residents who have achieved success nationally or internationally while showing pride for their hometown city.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six new members will be receiving Hometown Heroes banners in 2023.

The Greater Louisville Pride Foundation announced the “Class of 2023″ as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 program relaunch.

Hometown Heroes banners are displayed throughout the city of Louisville and highlight Louisville residents who have achieved success nationally or internationally while showing pride for their hometown city.

The program was relaunched after a five-year hiatus, aimed at refreshing current banners across the city as well as adding new highlighted members, according to a release.

The six nominees for the 2023 Hometown Heroes include:

  • John Asher (1955-2018) - Louisville native and Vice President of Churchill Downs racing communications
  • Lionel Hampton (1908-2002) - Louisville native and internationally beloved jazz musician
  • Jack Harlow - Louisville native and multiple Grammy nominated hip hop superstar
  • David Jones, Sr. (1932-2019) - West Louisville native and co-founder of Humana
  • Justin Thomas - Louisville native and PGA Tour golfer
  • Wes Unseld (1946-2020) - Louisville native and basketball hall of famer

The organization said it would also include a posthumous award to Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor as part of the “Class of 2023,” as well as funding the previously approved Julius Freedman and Louisville Rocks banners.

For more information on the Hometown Heroes program, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

