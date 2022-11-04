Contact Troubleshooters
Lake Forest residents protest construction of concrete plant

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who live in the Lake Forest neighborhood protested the city over a new concrete plant being built in their neighborhood.

The residents met outside of the Louisville Metro Council Planning meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition to a concrete plant being built off of Aiken Road in Lake Forest.

While construction on the plant has already begun, neighbors are fighting for construction to stop.

Lake Forest residents argued they were not notified the plant was being built, stating the amount of pollution that could come from the plant is concerning.

“My children play outside almost every day, rain or shine, and my children’s safety when it comes to the abundance of trucks now going through our little cul-de-sac at high speeds,” one Lake Forest resident said. “I mean we’re outside playing, the dust and everything, it’s a huge concern.”

A statement from a spokesperson for the plant said in part, “SI Ready Mix’s Concrete Mixing Plant at Aiken Road was unanimously approved through a publicly noticed hearing several months ago.”

When the plant presented the plan at a Development Review Committee meeting in March, commissioner Jeff Brown pointed out that no one from Lake Forest was there.

Metro Council is monitoring the construction of the plant.

