Light up Louisville back for its 42nd year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the official starting point for the holidays, so details have been released for this year’s ‘Light Up Louisville.’

This is the 42nd year for the event and will happen on the Friday after Thanksgiving at Metro Hall.

It starts at 3 p.m. with the Holiday Market, kids activities, Santa’s workshop and some live music.

The ‘Lots of Lights Parade’ will begin at 7 p.m. with Frosty the Snowman back as Grand Marshall. And of course, Santa Clause will be there too.

“I spoke to Mrs. Claus earlier this week,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “Santa Claus is resting, and she assured me that Louisville is his favorite stop of all the cities in the world. She asked me not to share that with anybody, so don’t tell anybody, okay.”

Santa is set to arrive around 8:30 p.m. He will then take the stage and plug in the big plug powered by LG&E, lighting up the city and the 35-foot tall Christmas tree in Jefferson Square.

