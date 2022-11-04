Contact Troubleshooters
Police searching for missing 26-year-old Louisville woman

Shontelle Haskins, 26, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is listed as...
Shontelle Haskins, 26, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is listed as 4′9″, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Friday afternoon in the Buechel neighborhood.

Shontelle Haskins, 26, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. She is listed as 4′9″, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Haskins made threats to harm herself and left the 500 block of Country Acres in a 2006 Beige Green Ford Explorer with KY tag 142ZVY.

Haskins was last known to be traveling west on Fegenbush Lane.

Anyone with any information on Haskins’ whereabouts is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

