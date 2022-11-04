Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think

After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship banner to be put back up, but it might not be as realistic as th
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL fans are hopeful about getting their 2013 title restored after the Thursday’s ruling from the IARP, but it might not be as easy as they think because the two issues aren’t really connected.

The IARP is a different entity from the NCAA, and the ruling they made Thursday was based solely on claims Adidas officials paid the father of recruit Brian Bowen $100,000 to get his son to attend UofL.

The decision to strip the 2013 title was made by the NCAA itself following the sex scandal that involved UofL recruits, strippers and Katina Powell.

NCAA is the only entity that can overturn that decision.

So for now, fans may need to wait to see that banner raised again but the good news is, that dark cloud hanging over the program is clearing.

”This is going to be the first game in a while that I think the fans can just come in and breathe knowing that the monster is not in this facility anymore,” UofL 1986 title team member Robbie Valentine said. “The banner, our athletic director will work on that, forget that part that’s going to happen. In our mind, it never went down.”

Valentine does want the banner to go back up for the fans because he knows just how much it means to them.

”And for the kids to play that hard and do something that only two other teams have done before, and it’s taken away, and I talk to those kids all the time,” Valentine said. “You know it’s a big chunk that comes out of you because we do it for the fans. It’s all about the fans.”

Valentine said he hopes the IARP ruling will lead the NCAA to officially restore the 2013 National Championship to give the fans and the players the closure they need.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
Bus driver can be seen yelling at kids on the bus.
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
The fire was reported on I-71 north at MM 9 near KY 841
All lanes blocked on I-71 north after bus catches fire
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar

Latest News

After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship...
Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think
Now that the punishment has been released, some fans are asking: is that all?
Fans optimistic after UofL receives light punishment in pay-for-play scandal
Fans have had been dealing with the scandals that have rocked the University of Louisville...
Fans optimistic after UofL receives light punishment in pay-for-play scandal
(From left to right) Rick Pitino, Chris Mack, Kenny Payne
Current and former UofL coaches respond to UofL pay-for-play scandal ruling