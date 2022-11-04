Contact Troubleshooters
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana seeking bell ringers for holiday season

(KEYC)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is looking for bell ringers to help those in need this holiday season.

The Red Kettle Campaign has begun and runs through Christmas Eve.

The goal is to raise $240,000 to give toys, clothing and food to children and families on Christmas.

The funds will also help pay rent, energy, food assistance and emergency disaster relief.

Bell ringers are volunteer positions, but there are seasonal paid positions available as well.

Registration to ring bells can be done online by clicking or tapping here or by calling The Salvation Army at (812) 944-1018.

