Southern Indiana pop-up vaccine clinics opening as cases rise

(Kristine Wook | Unsplash)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - While cases continue to rise, several pop-up clinics are opening in southern Indiana.

Clinics to get COVID and flu shots are popping up to help lower people’s chances of getting sick, according to the News and Tribune.

Clark County health officer Eric Yazel said they’re trying to do as many pop-up clinics as they can to make sure they reach all populations.

He also mentioned the area is already seeing more flu cases than it has in the last few years.

There is currently a drive-thru clinic in Charlestown Friday until 6 p.m. on Water Street.

Another clinic will open Saturday at the Saint Stephen Baptist Church in Jeffersonville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veterans Parkway.

Those who are labeled high risk or have medical conditions are encouraged to go get vaccinated to protect yourself.

