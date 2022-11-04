Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tates Creek Middle on lockdown; police say shots fired on campus

Police confirmed there were shots fired on campus.
Police confirmed there were shots fired on campus.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday morning incident near Lexington’s Tates Creek schools campus is under investigation by police.

Police confirmed there were shots fired on campus.

FCPS officials say Tates Creek Middle School has been placed on lockdown due to the incident. Tates Creek High School and Elementary School are on heightened alert.

They say no students or staff have been harmed and they are asking families to stay away from campus.

We’re told the security precautions will remain in place until law enforcement advises otherwise.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
Bus driver can be seen yelling at kids on the bus.
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar
Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023

Latest News

BG couple wins lottery
One local BG woman has come out as winning a $2 million lottery prize
A pedestrian was hit in near Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in Louisville
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Warm end to the work week, wet and and windy Saturday ahead
Hometown Heroes banners highlight Louisville residents who have achieved success nationally or...
Hometown Heroes announces 6 new honoree banners for 2023