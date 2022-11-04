Contact Troubleshooters
Tens of thousand of visitors in Lexington for Breeders’ Cup

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Breeders’ Cup weekend kicks off in Lexington, there is a lot of excitement for the opportunities the two days of horse racing brings to central Kentucky.

Tens of thousands of visitors from around the world are in town.

All week long, festivals and events leading up to Friday and Saturday’s races, have been going on across Lexington.

Restaurants have been booked for weeks, and very little inventory is available for hotels. Guests have had to turn to staying as far as Louisville and northern Kentucky to get a room.

“Breeders’ Cup is a very important horse race, so to have it here in Lexington and to showcase Lexington, is awesome,” said local artist Debbie Blair. “So, in order for us to be able to get out here and showcase our art, along with it, is a very awesome thing.”

Blair, and other artists have been set up all week at Tandy Park during a week-long festival downtown.

“I mean it’s been great. To have this whole week to come down here, use the art carts and set up for Breeders’ Cup. Breeders’ Cup is awesome. It’s going to bring in a lot of people.”

Events are planned all through the weekend.

With the increase in visitors, police are expecting major traffic backups, especially around Keeneland.

