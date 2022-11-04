West Louisville Norton Hospital 360 renders released; community survey results unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Renderings for the new hospital coming to West Louisville and update on the progress were shared at a community forum Thursday night.

The past few months, Norton Healthcare has surveyed people, asking what services they’d like the hospital to offer.

Norton Healthcare said feedback from the public is being incorporated into the plans for the hospital.

They said the results from the survey showed a need for women’s health services, mental health services, cardiology, orthopedics and primary care for adults and children.

Features includes landscaped rooftops, a centralized area for patient check-in, a retail pharmacy and a community room.

Norton said it also will have a 24-hour emergency department, inpatient care, operating rooms and imaging technology.

Ashia Powell said she went to the meeting and she’s struggled with the commute to get medical services.

”It’s hard, because I would love to stay five minutes away, or just have to go up the street,” Powell said. “Even bypass downtown because its a lot of time for a wait.”

Powell said she was excited to see that in a few years, Norton Healthcare’s new hospital will be within driving distance from her home.

Norton representatives talked about why there’s a need for a hospital in this community.

”For too long, we’ve looked at data that told us the incident of cancer, the incidents of heart disease, the incidents of fill in the blank is four to five times higher in West Louisville than it is in the rest of the community,” Russel F. Cox, Norton Healthcare CEO said.

Norton Healthcare leaders shared the results of a survey which showed the community wanted more green space., natural light, and security features.

“It seems like they are doing a lot of intentional things for the community that we need,” Powell said. ”It was a game changer. It really is for this area, and for this neighborhood.”

Norton West Louisville Hospital is scheduled to open in 2024.

For more information and to see the new renderings of the hospital and a 3D animation of its design, click or tap here.

