Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana police investigating after man shot pointing shotgun at officer

Investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Harrison County deputy on Friday who was...
Investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Harrison County deputy on Friday who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Harrison County deputy on Friday who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Indiana State Police around noon on Friday following an officer-involved shooting near Laconia, according to a release.

Early investigation revealed Harrison County Deputy Sean O’Sullivan arrived at the 10000 block of North Tobacco Landing Road to serve arrest warrants out of Kentucky and Indiana for 28-year-old Michael W. Kerns.

O’Sullivan is said to have found and approached Kerns, who was standing inside of a detached garage with an open garage door.

Police said Kerns did not listen to O’Sullivan’s orders and went further into the garage to grab a shotgun. Kerns is said to have raised the shotgun at O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan then fired his gun at Kerns and hit him in the shoulder, the release said.

Kerns was taken into custody and given treatment by officers until emergency personnel arrived. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Police said O’Sullivan was in full uniform and a marked police car while serving the warrant. He will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

More charges are expected for Kerns following the conclusion of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
Bus driver can be seen yelling at kids on the bus.
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
The fire was reported on I-71 north at MM 9 near KY 841
All lanes blocked on I-71 north after bus catches fire
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar

Latest News

2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition
LMPD helps woman
LMPD officers provide assistance to woman standing on overpass ledge
(LEFT) Frank Trammell Jr. (RIGHT) Khalid Ashanti Raheem II
2 Louisville men found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl
Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD...
Federal grand jury indicts Louisville man on carjacking, robbery charges