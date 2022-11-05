Indiana police investigating after man shot pointing shotgun at officer

LACONIA, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Harrison County deputy on Friday who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Indiana State Police around noon on Friday following an officer-involved shooting near Laconia, according to a release.

Early investigation revealed Harrison County Deputy Sean O’Sullivan arrived at the 10000 block of North Tobacco Landing Road to serve arrest warrants out of Kentucky and Indiana for 28-year-old Michael W. Kerns.

O’Sullivan is said to have found and approached Kerns, who was standing inside of a detached garage with an open garage door.

Police said Kerns did not listen to O’Sullivan’s orders and went further into the garage to grab a shotgun. Kerns is said to have raised the shotgun at O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan then fired his gun at Kerns and hit him in the shoulder, the release said.

Kerns was taken into custody and given treatment by officers until emergency personnel arrived. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Police said O’Sullivan was in full uniform and a marked police car while serving the warrant. He will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

More charges are expected for Kerns following the conclusion of the investigation.

