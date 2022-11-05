LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years.

There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed.

Christopher 2X is the executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers, which supports families and kids impacted by gun violence.

“While the decrease of homicides in October is encouraging, November is not off to a good start, and this year we’ve already experienced the third highest number of homicides in a year in recent history,” 2X said. “That’s not insignificant; it’s a big number. The losses and trauma from each killing are real for families and kids left behind,” he said.

This year, 372 people have been injured by gunfire, including 33 in Oct.

“We are now averaging a person wounded by gunfire each day, which is hard to believe,” 2X said.

In 2021, a record 188 homicides occurred, surpassing the previous record of 173 set in 2020. In 2019, there were 90 homicides, 2X said.

LMPD reported two homicides in the first five days of Nov.

2X tracks shootings and homicides to draw attention to the prevalence of gun violence and its impacts on kids and families. Through his non-profit organization, he provides guidance and support to families and kids impacted by gun violence.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.