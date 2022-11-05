Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in Hikes Point

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a...
Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

An adult man was found shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital and listed in critical condition, police confirmed.

Mitchell said all parties are accounted for in the incident.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

