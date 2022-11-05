LMPD: Man killed in stabbing on National Turnpike

Contact Troubleshooters
Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southside Drive at National Turnpike on reports of a stabbing in the area.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died Friday night in a stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southside Drive at National Turnpike on reports of a stabbing in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police said an adult man was found at the location who had been stabbed. He was taken to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

