Man dies at hospital after being shot in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

An adult man was found shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police later confirmed the man died at the hospital. Mitchell said all parties are accounted for in the incident.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

