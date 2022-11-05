Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in shooting on Breckenridge Lane identified

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man killed in a Friday night shooting.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

An adult man was found shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police later confirmed the man, 33-year-old Quinton Jones, died at the hospital.

Mitchell said all parties are accounted for in the incident. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

