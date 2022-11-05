Man killed in stabbing on National Turnpike identified

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who died Friday night in a stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southside Drive at National Turnpike on reports of a stabbing in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police said 48-year-old Radame Garcia Gallo was found at the location stabbed. He was taken to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

